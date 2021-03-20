Letter: Quantifiable change years away at Normandy schools

Regarding “Normandy schools superintendent not certified to lead the struggling district” (March 11): Sara Foster, president of the Normandy Joint Executive Governing Board, says the superintendent has already led to gains in student performance. I am a former instructional coach and classroom teacher in Normandy — hired in 2013 by the democratically run district, fired by the state in 2014, and rehired by the state weeks later. I served in Normandy until the summer of 2020.
I have a request for Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education commissioner, Margie Vandeven, along with members of the State Board of Education and Gov. Mike Parson, who are collectively responsible for what’s happening in the district today.
They should ask Foster to show the data supporting her claim about “gains in student performance.” Exactly how many students were tested and what percentage of the total student population is this? Which students were tested in what grades? Were exactly the same students tested on both testing days? If not, this data does not represent the improved reading abilities of individual students.
In any case, any two data points are beside the real point: No individual, whatever the person’s qualifications, can bring about lasting gains in student performance in a matter of months. In the last 10 years, Normandy has never been allowed the time, support or consistency in leadership to coordinate curriculum, instruction, wraparound services and family engagement so that fundamental change can be positive and lasting. Misleading narratives and political gamesmanship distract and demoralize everyone closest to students.
Even if there were no global pandemic, and even if everything were instantly ideal in the district and allowed to stay that way, it would be years before Normandy students and families experience meaningfully quantifiable and lasting positive change. This is not a pessimistic statement. It’s been my experience that the path from educational injustice to educational equity can be hopeful, joyful, rigorous and purposeful, but only in an environment of trust, candor and caring relationships.
Inda Schaenen • St. Louis
Founder and executive director, Project Lab St. Louis