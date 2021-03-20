Letter: Quantifiable change years away at Normandy schools

Regarding “Normandy schools superintendent not certified to lead the struggling district” (March 11): Sara Foster, president of the Normandy Joint Executive Governing Board, says the superintendent has already led to gains in student performance. I am a former instructional coach and classroom teacher in Normandy — hired in 2013 by the democratically run district, fired by the state in 2014, and rehired by the state weeks later. I served in Normandy until the summer of 2020.

I have a request for Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education commissioner, Margie Vandeven, along with members of the State Board of Education and Gov. Mike Parson, who are collectively responsible for what’s happening in the district today.