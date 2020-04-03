Live

Letter: Quarantining not worth the price of losing our rights
Where, oh where, has common sense gone?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this season’s (2019-20) flu statistics are: 38 million to 54 million cases, 400,000 to 730,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths. In 2017-18, an estimated 80,000 people died from seasonal flu and its complications, the highest rate in over four decades.

The CDC’s estimates for swine flu during the Obama administration are: 60.8 million cases, 274,304 hospitalizations and 12,469 deaths. No panic, no shutdown, no draconian measures during any of these flu seasons. Meanwhile, as of Thursday, the coronavirus statistics were more than 250,000 cases and over 5,600 deaths.

Panic ensues while governments demand that we stay in our homes and force businesses to close under threat of penalty. As a result, we gladly give up our rights to assembly and to worship. The Rhode Island National Guard and police planned to stop cars and go door to door while hunting down anyone from New York, thereby violating our constitutional protection from unreasonable search and seizure. Some government officials in New Orleans and Bellingham, Washington, have raised suspension of gun and ammunition sales. What do guns have to do with coronavirus?

Is coronavirus worth tanking our economy, shutting down the country and ceding our constitutional rights?

Wake up, America.

Lenore Petruso • O’Fallon, Mo.

Sports