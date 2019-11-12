President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal is spreading like an invasive weed. It’s suffocating the pathetic excuses and disinformation campaign being conducted by the reliably spineless and supine congressional Republicans. Like an army in rapid retreat, they keep setting up temporary defense works, only to be overrun and pushed farther back. Left on the battlefield is their oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution.
Their rallying cry has been “No quid pro quo” — abominable but not impeachable behavior by their ethically comatose president.
Quid, Pro and Quo are the Three Stooges of this fetid swamp of a presidency. Moe, Larry and Curly used harmless rubber hammers and pies on each other. Quid, Pro and Quo have been bludgeoning the U.S. Constitution and exporting Trump’s systemic corruption overseas. When Quid, Pro and Quo come calling, it’s not to promote democracy. It’s to sell out our country in the service of the president. When they come calling, our national security and international reputation as the leader of the Free World are for sale to the highest bidder.
It’s difficult for Ukrainians to solve their own corruption issues when our president is shoving his down their throat.
These three stooges, Quid, Pro and Quo, are the goons that Trump employs to shake down the world around him. The White House didn’t relentlessly lock down all those phone transcripts of other conversations with heads of state for nothing. We can rid ourselves of Quid, Pro and Quo by impeaching and removing their mobster boss in the White House.
John Odell • Pasadena Hills