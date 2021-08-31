Letter: Quit electing those allowing courts to make decisions

The continual shifting of decisions that affect the daily life of American citizens toward being made by the courts is truly alarming. The complete abdication of responsibility by the legislatures, federal, state and local, is distressing and shameful. The intrusion of politics in to every government function changes the way governments make decisions and has now changed the way the media reports on government functions, making it become like a horse race, with winners and losers. Who is ahead today? Who is ahead tomorrow? It changes day to day.

In my opinion, those who run for public office are no longer concerned with good government; they are concerned with how their “brand” is playing on social media. These politicians may be good on the campaign platform, but they could not manage their way out of a paper bag. How smart are we to keep reelecting them?

If legislatures no longer make decisions and leave everything to be fought out in the courts, then why do we bother having elections and spending money on legislatures at any level?

I hope for the day when the electorate smartens up, but I don’t believe it has a chance of happening any time soon.

Mary Jane Van Cleave • Fenton