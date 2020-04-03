Letter: Quit whining, grow up, stay home and save lives

I am a 72-year-old wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. My 84-year-old husband has a chronic lung condition, and I am his only caretaker. I only go out for groceries (and I wear a mask).
I am dismayed and bewildered at the attitudes of those who, when told to shelter in place, whine how they can’t stand to stay at home, can’t stand not to interact with other people and do not keep themselves and their children safe. Not to mention everyone else they come in contact with. I am seeing group activities for kids who are not keeping a safe distance from others. I see people going to parks, allowing their children onto playground equipment that has not been cleaned between users. I also see people going to restaurants where the management may or may not carry out disinfecting procedures.
This pandemic will not be eradicated if people don’t grow up. Yes, life will be restricted for a while, but if we don’t follow instructions, it will continue to stretch out for a much longer time. I pray that all of these people live long enough to grow up.
Everyone must use common sense and stay away from others until this is over. We all will survive if we all do as we’re told.
All of these medical professionals are laying their lives on the line for all of us, yet some people are not disciplined enough to monitor their own behavior.
Susan O’Brien • O’Fallon, Mo.
