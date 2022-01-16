 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Racial disparity is added reason to end the death penalty
Letter: Racial disparity is added reason to end the death penalty

Regarding the editorial “Executions dwindle as public support falls. End this barbarism, already.” (Dec. 21): Thanks to the Editorial Board for calling for an end to the death penalty. Missouri is one of the few states still carrying out executions. It’s notable that the few states with high execution numbers have a high rate of lynchings historically. Are we really proud of that connection? A national effort to commemorate victims of lynching is underway, including one occurring in Valley Park at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17.

The racial implications of the death penalty are noticeable. Not only are a disproportionate number of Black defendants in murder cases sentenced to death, but even more stark is that killers of white people are far more likely to get death than if the victim is a person of color. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, “More than 75% of the murder victims in cases resulting in an execution were white, even though nationally only 50% of murder victims generally are white.”

So yes, let’s abolish the death penalty.

Margaret Phillips • University City

