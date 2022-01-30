Letter: Racial disparity lessons would force US to face awful past

Regarding "Hearing on bills to ban critical race theory, adopt parents’ bill of rights draws record response" (Jan. 12): Some are suggesting our school children have fragile minds and that exposure to reality could damage them. Recently, some Republican legislatures have either adopted or advanced bills taking aim at the teaching of "critical race theory." Conservatives have made this theory a rallying cry in their culture wars. They believe it's unpatriotic to force students to consider the influence of racism in situations where they might not see it otherwise.

If we are to be an exceptional nation, then we must follow Socrates' admonition that "the unexamined life is not worth living." Socrates wanted to remind everyone to engage in self-reflection. We must learn from our mistakes. The United States is work in progress, not a static perfection.

After World War II, Germany engaged in a robust program of educating its people about the horrors of that war and its role in the Holocaust. It faced the truth; it did not deny it. We should learn from them and face up to our history, be it good or bad.

Malcolm D. Spence • Florissant