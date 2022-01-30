 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Racial disparity lessons would force US to face awful past

  • 0
New approach to teaching race in school divides New Mexico

FILE - People protest outside the offices of the New Mexico Public Education Department's office, Nov. 12, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. The education department proposed changes to the social studies curriculum that critics describe as a veiled attempt to teach critical race theory. Supporters say the new curriculum, which includes ethnic studies, is "anti-racist." (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

 Cedar Attanasio

Regarding "Hearing on bills to ban critical race theory, adopt parents’ bill of rights draws record response" (Jan. 12): Some are suggesting our school children have fragile minds and that exposure to reality could damage them. Recently, some Republican legislatures have either adopted or advanced bills taking aim at the teaching of "critical race theory." Conservatives have made this theory a rallying cry in their culture wars. They believe it's unpatriotic to force students to consider the influence of racism in situations where they might not see it otherwise.

If we are to be an exceptional nation, then we must follow Socrates' admonition that "the unexamined life is not worth living." Socrates wanted to remind everyone to engage in self-reflection. We must learn from our mistakes. The United States is work in progress, not a static perfection.

People are also reading…

After World War II, Germany engaged in a robust program of educating its people about the horrors of that war and its role in the Holocaust. It faced the truth; it did not deny it. We should learn from them and face up to our history, be it good or bad.

Malcolm D. Spence • Florissant 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News