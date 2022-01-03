Letter: Raising awareness on the issue of domestic abuse

A recent article (“Following domestic violence surge in 2020, St. Louis area advocates find new tools to help”) highlighted the issue of domestic abuse. This is a topic that so many people are aware of, however, most others probably do not realize the ways in which they could help. These abusers love power and control. They fare better in their abusive behaviors if other people stay out the way, so that they can brainwash their victims into believing that they either deserve the abuse or that they are not being abused at all.
It is vital that family and friends of victims identify red flags and refuse to allow the abuser to isolate the victim. Knowing some of the signals and fighting back with inclusion, rather than exclusion, are two ways family and friends can help. No matter how much you dislike the abuser, draw closer to your loved one; do not push the victim away.
Being that supportive person in the victim’s life may just save it.
Kim Hunter • Collinsville