Letter: Raising gas tax would help Missouri compete nationally

Regarding "Editorial: A modest gas-tax hike would rescue Missouri's dangerously neglected roads" (April 28): I commend the Editorial Board for perfectly illustrating the importance of the Missouri House passing legislation to improve the conditions of our state’s bridges and roads. Senate Bill 262 would increase Missouri’s gas tax by 12.5 cents over the next five years, bringing the rate to 29.5 cents per gallon. As president of the American Society of Civil Engineers’ St. Louis Section, and one who closely observes the status of our infrastructure, I cannot stress enough the importance of the Missouri Legislature passing this bill.

Missouri has not increased its 17-cent per gallon gas tax since 1996, one of the lowest rates in the country, meaning we are chronically underinvesting in our highways and bridges. As a result, the Missouri Department of Transportation estimates funding backlogs of $825 million each year. That funding deficit is passed on to residents, who absorb costs from damages or maintenance caused by driving over potholes or lost productivity sitting in traffic. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates each American household loses on average $3,300 per year due to inadequate infrastructure.