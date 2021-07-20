 Skip to main content
Letter: Rampant gun violence could lead to a new city slogan
Letter: Rampant gun violence could lead to a new city slogan

Shooting at St. Louis Avenue and Vandeventer Avenue

An officer from the St. Louis police crime lab brings body bags on the scene of a fatal shooting involving a vehicle that crashed in front of the Mid Town Restaurant and Bar with at least one victim near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Vandeventer Avenue on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Regarding "St. Louis police arrest man in triple killing in Greater Ville neighborhood" (July 15): With the increase of fatal shootings and the rampant sale and possession of guns in the St. Louis area, we will soon come to be known sadly as "The Gateway to the Wild West."

J. Duncan • University City

