Letter: Rams money would help 100 Neediest cases for years
Letter: Rams money would help 100 Neediest cases for years

100 Neediest Cases artwork for 2021

First Place winner, 100 Neediest Cases artwork by Jasper Kipp, St. Louis Community College Meramec

Published right below Tony Messenger’s column “Use NFL money to make the St. Louis Promise to next generation” (Nov. 29), was the answer to what we should do with the Rams settlement money: the 100 Neediest Cases. The Post-Dispatch and St. Louis have been working together for as long as I can remember to help the poor and neediest people of St. Louis.

All 2021 100 Neediest cases could be helped by this money, and then a savings account could be started to save money for future cases. The interest alone would probably be enough to help out for years to come. Can’t some of that $790 million be used to help those who need it?

Mark Stockhausen • Ballwin

