Letter: Rams money would help 100 Neediest cases for years

Published right below Tony Messenger’s column “ Use NFL money to make the St. Louis Promise to next generation” (Nov. 29), was the answer to what we should do with the Rams settlement money: the 100 Neediest Cases . The Post-Dispatch and St. Louis have been working together for as long as I can remember to help the poor and neediest people of St. Louis.

All 2021 100 Neediest cases could be helped by this money, and then a savings account could be started to save money for future cases. The interest alone would probably be enough to help out for years to come. Can’t some of that $790 million be used to help those who need it?