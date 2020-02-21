Letter: Random acts of kindness could help prevent suicides

State Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi, has proposed House Bill 1419, designating Aug. 31 as Random Acts of Kindness Day in Missouri. The national Random Acts of Kindness Day was Feb. 17, but designating a special day in Missouri is a great idea. This would serve as a good reminder that September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and it would also encourage citizens to participate in acts of kindness.
Suicide is a growing problem in the United States, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website provides some upsetting statistics. Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the U.S., and the age-adjusted suicide rate in 2018 was 14.2 per 100,000 individuals. Suicide rates in Missouri are above the national average at an age-adjusted 18.5 suicides per 100,000.
Random acts of kindness let people know they are cared about and their lives have value. I have experienced this firsthand, and I even have had a classmate share with me how he has at times been suicidal, but little things such as random acts of kindness helped him get through those tough times.
Bennett Boatman • Dardenne Prarie