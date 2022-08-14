Letter: Ranked-choice voting plan helps third-party candidates

Regarding the letter “Drop primary system and use ‘ranked choice’ voting plan” (Aug 5): We’ve seen time and again arguments against third parties and underdog candidates because of the potential for stealing votes from mainstream candidates. The ranked-choice voting plan solves this concern, and lets voters vote on who they actually want, rather than begrudgingly choosing a candidate who seems more likely to win.

I am heartened to see other citizens of of a like mind, however, it’s disappointing that the ranked voting issue seems only to have received coverage after it was too late to do anything (“Ranked choice voting push may be floundering in Missouri” June 16).

I hope to see a push for ranked voting in the future, and coverage of that push, so we can have a better voting system.

Tana Birky • University City