Letter: Rare conservative editorial pages brings hope for more

As a subscriber to the Post-Dispatch for 60 years or more, I had to rub my eyes three times when I saw the newspaper’s May 4 editorial pages. For the past decade, I’ve enjoyed the excellent sports section and avoided what I regard as the paper’s left-of-center editorials and op-eds. What a surprise when I saw that the entire op-ed page was readable for a change: Kathleen Parker on liberals unable to handle Black conservatives like Tim Scott; Jonah Goldberg on Joe Biden’s overreach not uniting the country; and Noah Brandt’s predictions on St. Louis’ bleak future due to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ and Rep. Cori Bush’s anti-police and anti-security proposals.