Letter: Rare conservative editorial pages brings hope for more
Letter: Rare conservative editorial pages brings hope for more

Post-Dispatch platform

A marble wall in the lobby displays the Post-Dispatch Platform, written by Joseph Pulitzer. The platform also runs in print every day on the Opinion page. Photo by Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com

As a subscriber to the Post-Dispatch for 60 years or more, I had to rub my eyes three times when I saw the newspaper’s May 4 editorial pages. For the past decade, I’ve enjoyed the excellent sports section and avoided what I regard as the paper’s left-of-center editorials and op-eds. What a surprise when I saw that the entire op-ed page was readable for a change: Kathleen Parker on liberals unable to handle Black conservatives like Tim Scott; Jonah Goldberg on Joe Biden’s overreach not uniting the country; and Noah Brandt’s predictions on St. Louis’ bleak future due to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ and Rep. Cori Bush’s anti-police and anti-security proposals.

Even the letters column was a surprise: Five of seven letters were moderate or right-of-center, and the other two were nonpartisan. The paper has demonstrated that, at least occasionally, its opinion pages can be objective and present both sides’ points of view.

Irl Solomon • St. Louis County

