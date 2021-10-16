Letter: Rare for chiropractors to spread virus misinformation

Regarding “Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation” (Oct. 8): This Associated Press article seems to blame chiropractors as a group for sharing baseless information. It specifically claims it is “a profession that has become a major purveyor of vaccine misinformation during the pandemic.”

In my opinion, this gross generalization is frustrating, knowing that millions of lives are improved every year through chiropractic care. Doctors of chiropractic are currently serving in critical roles with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the Veterans Administration, the military, universities and colleges, and hospitals, to name a few. Furthermore, there are providers in all areas of health care who hold wildly different opinions on any number of topics. I believe targeting all chiropractors is as ill-informed as the pandemic misinformation cited in the story.