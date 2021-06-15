Letter: Real fathers stay and support their family and children

It is easy to become a father but it is hard to be a father. Kudos to the men who are real fathers, regularly involved in the lives of their children and serving as positive role models. Conversely the men who father children and are absent from their lives are simply deadbeat dads. It is time for these men to be responsible for providing for their children financially and live in the household to help raise their children.

It is also time for women to wise up and not have children with irresponsible men who are unwilling to provide for their children. Women who have children with deadbeats are dooming their children to poverty and possibly a life of crime. Look no further than high crime communities to find the highest concentration of absentee fathers.

The 1964 Aid to Families with Dependent Children act encouraged men not to live with their children. I believe we can expect more counterproductive incentives for bad behavior from the Biden administration, which, in my opinion, is encouraging people to stay home and not work while getting a check.