Letter: Real issues caused Virginians to vote for a Republican
Letter: Real issues caused Virginians to vote for a Republican

Regarding the editorial "When substantive issues don't win voters, GOP resorts to the cultural wedge" (Nov. 5): The Editorial Board refers to Republicans “exploiting voter ignorance and turning relatively minor issues into major, life-or-death controversies.” And “Republicans seem in constant search of cultural, wedge issues.” And then, the editorial states “the GOP must prey on an uninformed or misinformed electorate instead of campaigning on issues of substance.”

This is akin to Hilary Clinton calling Donald Trump supporters a  “basket of deplorables.” The Post-Dispatch simply doesn’t get it. These are real issues that caused voters to vote Republican in Virginia.

Dick Engelsmann • Frontenac

Tags

