Letter: Real men get the vaccine shot to protect their loved ones

Regarding "More women than men are getting COVID vaccines" (April 12): My husband, Steven, is a 100% disabled Vietnam veteran. He is the toughest man I know. Picture Iron Man. As an infantryman, he jumped out of helicopters into the bush in Vietnam. The Army awarded soldiers a medal for every 50 jumps they made. Steven has two of them.

When he arrived back in the states 50 years ago, he had numerous pieces of shrapnel in his body. I used to joke that I was surprised he didn't set off the alarms at the airport whenever he traveled by plane. He refused to admit he was in any pain while lying on the stretcher in the emergency room suffering from a heart attack.

And during the last year, Steven experienced two separate and serious bouts of the coronavirus. His comment: "I made it out of Vietnam. No damn virus is going to get me."

In January, he received both his vaccine shots at the Veterans Administration center. The biggest reason he received the shots was for me, his son Adam, his daughter Ashleigh, and all of the family, friends and strangers he will physically meet.