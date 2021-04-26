 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Real men get the vaccine shot to protect their loved ones
0 comments

Letter: Real men get the vaccine shot to protect their loved ones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pharmacists assist in achieving wider vaccine distribution

Bill Schmittgens, right, a pharmacist from out of town, administers a second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, April 22, 2021, to Pat McIntosh of Bellefontaine Neighbors, as his  he helps his mother, Lynn Schmittgens, left, also a pharmacist recently retired from The Medicine Shoppe, prepares another dose. The two were at Greater Love Adult Day Care in University City as volunteers with a Missouri association of pharmacists. The initiative is an effort by pharmacists to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to groups who have been missed by other efforts. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "More women than men are getting COVID vaccines" (April 12): My husband, Steven, is a 100% disabled Vietnam veteran. He is the toughest man I know. Picture Iron Man. As an infantryman, he jumped out of helicopters into the bush in Vietnam. The Army awarded soldiers a medal for every 50 jumps they made. Steven has two of them.

When he arrived back in the states 50 years ago, he had numerous pieces of shrapnel in his body. I used to joke that I was surprised he didn't set off the alarms at the airport whenever he traveled by plane. He refused to admit he was in any pain while lying on the stretcher in the emergency room suffering from a heart attack.

And during the last year, Steven experienced two separate and serious bouts of the coronavirus. His comment: "I made it out of Vietnam. No damn virus is going to get me."

In January, he received both his vaccine shots at the Veterans Administration center. The biggest reason he received the shots was for me, his son Adam, his daughter Ashleigh, and all of the family, friends and strangers he will physically meet.

You see, we both agree that we have an obligation to each and every person we come into contact with on a daily basis. In a way, it's about honor, duty and respect. As Steven so succinctly put it, "Real men get the vaccine shot."

Anita Anton • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports