Letter: Reality-challenged Hawley should drop delusional effort

Regarding " Sen. Josh Hawley to object to Electoral College results " (Dec. 30): Sen. Josh Hawley has become an embarrassment to Missouri. He has joined the right-wing conspiracy groups spreading lies about the result of the presidential election. There was no election fraud.

Former Attorney General William Barr and the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, have both claimed that there was no systemic election fraud. Yet more than 50 failed election fraud court challenges have still not convinced Hawley that there was no election fraud. What kind of reality check will convince him that he is now part of the right-wing extremist groups who refuse to live in the real world?