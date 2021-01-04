 Skip to main content
Letter: Reality-challenged Hawley should drop delusional effort
Letter: Reality-challenged Hawley should drop delusional effort

Trump, allies in desperate bid to undo Biden win at Congress

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hawley, says he will raise objections next week when the Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay — but in no way alter — the final certification of Biden's win.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

 Susan Walsh

Regarding "Sen. Josh Hawley to object to Electoral College results" (Dec. 30): Sen. Josh Hawley has become an embarrassment to Missouri. He has joined the right-wing conspiracy groups spreading lies about the result of the presidential election. There was no election fraud.

Former Attorney General William Barr and the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, have both claimed that there was no systemic election fraud. Yet more than 50 failed election fraud court challenges have still not convinced Hawley that there was no election fraud. What kind of reality check will convince him that he is now part of the right-wing extremist groups who refuse to live in the real world?

Missouri needs a senator who adheres to the U.S. Constitution, instead of putting out delusional charges of election fraud. Hawley should be working on speeding up vaccine delivery and providing more stimulus relief to Missourians who have lost jobs and businesses.

Ross Caravelli • Florissant

