 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Reality-detached Trump fans beyond believing facts

  • 0
Trump Rally Arizona

Supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer as he speaks at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz.

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

Regarding the editorial “Jan. 6 hearings may have softened some of Trump’s support. As they should.” (July 27): In my opinion, no amount of facts or reality are going to shift Trump supporters to see things differently, not with their brains being partitioned with social media and watching Fox News. They have graduated into yet another weird cult. Fear mongering is at their core. Trying to reason with them is useless. Calling them names based on their behavior just riles them up. I believe some of them are just plain crazy.

At this point, there is no telling which direction our democracy is going to take. Critical thinking and open minds have been discarded. It’s depressing to see sanity dissolve. I saw a bumper sticker that might shine a light on this. It said, “Don’t Believe Everything You Think”. I’m going to order ten of them.

People are also reading…

Jim Arnitz • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News