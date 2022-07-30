Letter: Reality-detached Trump fans beyond believing facts

Regarding the editorial “Jan. 6 hearings may have softened some of Trump’s support. As they should.” (July 27): In my opinion, no amount of facts or reality are going to shift Trump supporters to see things differently, not with their brains being partitioned with social media and watching Fox News. They have graduated into yet another weird cult. Fear mongering is at their core. Trying to reason with them is useless. Calling them names based on their behavior just riles them up. I believe some of them are just plain crazy.