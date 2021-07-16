Letter: Reason to help the poor is about morality, not commerce

Regarding the editorial “ Aldermanic president doesn’t deserve vilification for imposing fiscal responsibility” (July 12): What has happened to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch? In 1907, Joseph Pulitzer published a platform that still appears at the bottom of the editorial page. However, I believe this editorial contains a passage that reflects a disturbing shift in the core principles of the newspaper and goes against Pulitzer’s platform.

The Editorial Board discusses disbursing $5 million of the federal pandemic relief funds to low-income families. The board has argued that a $5 million outlay to low-income families could be money well-spent because those recipients would probably spend it quickly on rent, food and other necessities, directly injecting the money into the local economy. I’d like to imagine Joseph Pulitzer revising this editorial passage. The $5 million outlay to low-income families would be money well-spent because supporting people in need is the right thing to do.