Letter: Recall McConnell’s previous partisanship in the Senate

Regarding “Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, triggering trial” (Jan. 22): On Jan. 21, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted to push back Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to February. McConnell has said that the Trump legal team needed more time to prepare his defense.

But would McConnell have allowed Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama or Joe Biden the same luxury of time? Like when Judge Merrick Garland was nominated for the Supreme Court, and McConnell delayed the hearing for 293 days. But when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed just 38 days later.

The House has impeached Trump for inciting an insurgency. Now is the time for impartial justice, and the Senate should convict him.

Brian Wingbermuehle • Fenton