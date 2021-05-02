 Skip to main content
Letter: Receiving stimulus check should require getting vaccine
Letter: Receiving stimulus check should require getting vaccine

Regarding “COVID vaccine sent to rural areas often not used by locals” (April 21): Even before the Johnson & Johnson vaccine scare, one in four people refused to get vaccinated. Now those numbers are much higher. Sadly at this point, there’s little that anyone can say to convince many of those stubborn, self-centered refusers to get vaccinated before it mutates into something much worse.

This could have been so easy, without resorting to making it mandatory. Our government simply should have made a very small requirement in order to receive our $600 and $1,400 stimulus checks. If people don’t get their vaccine, then perhaps they don’t need the money all too badly. Talk is cheap; money talks. It could have been just that easy, but it’s too late now. Our government blew it big time.

Michael Roth • Oakville

