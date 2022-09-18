Letter: Recent changes help bring newspaper to all-time low

I have been very unhappy with the recent changes made to the Post-Dispatch, but now it's reached an all-time low: The sports section has dropped numerous portions that used to be carried. Very important national news has been relegated to deep in the paper, while fluff articles appear on the front page. Dan Neiman is no longer in the Food section where he belongs. And now the entire Everyday section has changed. I believe there is absolutely no reason for any of these changes.