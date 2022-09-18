 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Recent changes help bring newspaper to all-time low

St. Louis Post-Dispatch new offices 2020

A sign is installed above the front entrance to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's new offices at 901 N. 10th Street in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

I have been very unhappy with the recent changes made to the Post-Dispatch, but now it's reached an all-time low: The  sports section has dropped numerous portions that used to be carried. Very important national news has been relegated to deep in the paper, while fluff articles appear on the front page. Dan Neiman is no longer in the Food section where he belongs. And now the entire Everyday section has changed. I believe there is absolutely no reason for any of these changes.

Charlene Brown • Gulf Shores, Alabama 

