Letter: Reckless Supreme Court shows why it needs reform

Regarding the editorial "This partisan Supreme Court might remove the guardrails that held on Jan. 6" (July 7): The outcomes of future elections may well be subverted by the Supreme Court. Shockingly gone are the super-precedents of women’s and girls’ rights. Next term, these ultra-partisan justices will rule whether to grant state legislatures exclusive, unbridled jurisdiction over elections, circumventing oversight by state courts and constitutions. The independent state legislature theory will provide lawmakers free rein to manipulate rules to boost their own party and essentially hijack the will of the people. Clearly, Republicans favor this power grab, as they control both chambers of government in 30 states.