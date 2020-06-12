Letter: Reconsider the Muny decision; the show must go on

Regarding “‘A historic first’: Muny postpones summer season until 2021 because of pandemic” (June 8): The Muny should reconsider abandoning its season for the first time since 1917, when my grandfather and Nelson Cunliff opened it.
I propose these modifications: Top headliners are not touring because of coronavirus. They are sitting at home. I believe they would gladly come to the Muny and get paid for one or two nights to perform before a 5,500-person, socially distanced audience. Performers wouldn’t be forced to wear masks because the stage is so large, they could easily keep a safe distance. To add to safety, don’t serve any food or offer printed programs.
A Muny night, on and off the property, is a huge economic impact for St. Louis. Over 100 nights, that could really add up. Kansas City’s Starlight Theater did not give up on its season, and we shouldn’t either.
Ed Golterman • Kirkwood
