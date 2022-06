Regarding the editorial “Missouri lawmakers, ignoring the headlines, refuse to consider red-flag laws” (June 18): In the case of DeUndreá S. Holloway Jr., who decapitated his girlfriend, red-flag laws wouldn’t have mattered because those laws are only about keeping firearms out of the hands of people. Which simply goes to show the hypocrisy of the Editorial Board, unless they decide to start calling for knife control as well.