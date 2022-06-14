 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Red-herring issues do nothing to solve the gun problem

  • 0
Colorado Shooting

FILE - In this July 21, 2012 file photo, police and other vehicles remain in front of the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo. Relatives of the majority of people killed at the movie theater last July rejected an invitation on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2013 to attend its reopening later this month, calling it a "disgusting offer." The parents, grandparents, cousins and widow of nine of the 12 people killed released a letter sent to the theater's owner, Cinemark, in which they criticized the Plano, Texas-based company for not reaching out to the families of victims to offer their condolences. They also said the company refused to meet with them one-on-one without lawyers present. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

 Ted S. Warren

Regarding “Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated” (June 11): Child victims of mass shootings spur a special level of abhorrence, but I wonder about all the completely innocent adult victims at the mass shootings in movie theaters, outdoor concerts, grocery stores, churches, post offices, and night clubs. Does it really require the mass murder of children to spur meaningful action to reduce these shootings? Blaming the violence on red herrings such as mental health or violent movies or drugs are all ridiculous excuses.

The plethora of guns, and the ease to acquire them, are the issues, and flimsy political antidotes for school shootings don’t solve the problems of random violence at other soft targets.

Greg Blattner • Chesterfield

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News