Letter: Red-herring issues do nothing to solve the gun problem

Regarding “Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated” (June 11): Child victims of mass shootings spur a special level of abhorrence, but I wonder about all the completely innocent adult victims at the mass shootings in movie theaters, outdoor concerts, grocery stores, churches, post offices, and night clubs. Does it really require the mass murder of children to spur meaningful action to reduce these shootings? Blaming the violence on red herrings such as mental health or violent movies or drugs are all ridiculous excuses.