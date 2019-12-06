Regarding “Time to save lives by restoring St. Louis’ red-light camera system” (Dec. 1): The editorial board declared that the streets of St. Louis are an unsafe, lawless mess. Perhaps, but the board prescribes the wrong medicine to restore order and save pedestrian lives.
The evidence that red-light cameras improve traffic safety is thin at best. We know from experience that giving camera operators a financial incentive to issue tickets leads to corruption and perverse anti-safety measures such as shortening the length of yellow lights. Putting cops in cubicles to review camera footage takes them off the street and out of the community. And enforcement schemes typically reduce public faith in the rule of law and the fairness of the municipal court system.
Does the editorial board think that red-light camera tickets would fundamentally change the behavior of scofflaws?
What works are traffic-calming measures that change street design to accommodate all users, not prioritizing cars. Such measures, while effective, are often unpopular with motorists: Witness the backlash to narrowed streets and concrete balls in the Compton corridor.
Designing streets for people, not cars, is a tougher project, but with public engagement, such tactics would slow the cars and build a safer community.
Hugh A. Eastwood • Clayton