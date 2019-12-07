Regarding “Time to save lives by restoring St. Louis’ red-light camera system” (Dec. 1): This editorial says the red-light cameras are for safety, not revenue. I say, prove it. Stipulate that the red-light cameras will only be used to ticket drivers who go through an intersection on a red light, and not against people like me who were gouged $100 for failing to come to a complete stop before making a right turn on red.
Because while the former is definitely about safety, the latter is not. Let’s call it what it is — an unadulterated money grab for the city coffers. I believe that the bulk of the money generated by the red-light cameras came from failure to come to a complete stop on red, not from actually going through the intersection. I defy camera advocates to prove otherwise.
Brian Geurin • Shrewsbury