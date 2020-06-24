Letter: Rededicate St. Louis to jazz great Louis Armstrong

Instead of renaming the city of St. Louis, I would like to suggest we rededicate it to Louis Armstrong. While not a canonized saint, he did a rocking version of "St. Louis Blues," which inspired the name of the hockey team. Additionally, the Louis Armstrong House Museum website states Armstrong preferred his first name to be pronounced "Lewis," unlike King Louis IX from France. A statue of Armstrong playing the trumpet would look pretty awesome at the top of Art Hill, too.
Matthew Cowan • Maplewood
