Letter: Reduce energy consumption to avert climate disaster

Regarding "Biden tapping oil reserve to control gas prices" (March 31): It should be clear by now that the United States must drastically reduce its use of fossil fuels if we are to avoid a climate catastrophe as well as reduce Russia’s sale of oil and gas to other counties. So how can we do this?

At the federal level, we need to put a price on carbon first and foremost. We should also provide financial incentives for wind and solar energy production. For example, use tax breaks to encourage utilities like Ameren to install solar panels on the roofs of big box stores like Walmart. We should require that companies like Ameren and Spire to disclose in customers' bills the pounds of carbon dioxide the utilities emit into the air. We should build a high-speed rail network and help the railroads electrify the U.S. rail system. There should also be a massive advertising campaign on TV and on billboards to educate people on global warming.

On the individual level, we all need to reduce our own consumption of oil and gas. This means driving less, flying less and consuming less. It means reducing our meat consumption and using public transit more. And it means a commitment to environmental justice as a core principle as well as electing politicians who share these goals.

If we do all these things, we can perhaps save the world from Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as from climate devastation.

Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves