Letter: Reducing hate crimes requires Black, Asian coordination
210729_DS_pressconference_0126

Caroline Fan, President and Founder of the Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation, holds up a proclamation that was passed unanimously by the St. Louis County Council to condemn hate crimes aganst the AAIP community in May 2021. Several leaders from groups held a press conference in response to St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan receiving racist harassment at a previous at a St. Louis County Council meeting earlier this week at the John C. Murphy Health Center on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berkley. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Last month in Philadelphia, the country was shocked by an episode that many wished would have never happened. Several Asian American students were on the subway when they were attacked by four African American teenagers. All of the attackers were females and under 17 years of age. The four teens have been accused of ethnic intimidation in what police describe as a racially motivated crime.

The Ecumenical Leadership Council of Missouri emphatically denounces violence and rudeness by African Americans towards Asians and the Asian community. We are deeply apologetic and pray that the Philadelphia incident does not discourage the efforts at bridge-building between Asians and Blacks currently happening in the United States and St. Louis. We encourage reaching out and taking the time to know Asians, not as an ethnic category, but as distinct and different individuals.

African Americans and Asian Americans have a host of commonalities. Their different backgrounds can be a unique opportunity to share past experiences while exploring endless possibilities for the future. With all the potential available for both communities, we believe it’s time for Blacks and Asians to join together and loudly proclaim: Black Lives Matter, and Stop Asian Hate.

Bishop Lawrence M. Wooten, Ph.D. • Clayton President, Ecumenical Leadership Council of Missouri — St. Louis

