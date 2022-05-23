Letter: Reducing light pollution would help birds’ safe migration

As the director of the Audubon Center at Riverlands, I would like to raise awareness about the incredible feat that is bird migration. The majority of migratory birds in North America fly at night, taking advantage of the celestial cues that have served as roadmaps for thousands of years. As they pass by cities large and small, human-generated light broadcast into the sky can confuse and attract them, pulling them away from their critical journeys.

Since humans turn on all those lights, we can also turn them off — if we want to help birds complete their migratory journeys. Lights Out is a program supported by the National Audubon Society that encourages municipalities and building owners and managers to reduce light pollution by eliminating unnecessary and excessive lighting during migration. There are ways that everyone can help reduce the impacts of light pollution. Start with your own space by:

• turning off outdoor lights when you’re not using them;

• making sure that your outside lights aim down and are well-shielded;

• installing motion sensors on outside lights so that they’re only on when needed;

• closing your blinds or curtains to reduce light spill.

By reducing the amount of light you are putting into the night sky, you can help migratory birds reach their destinations.

Ken Buchholz • West Alton