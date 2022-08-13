Letter: Reducing Medicare drug prices doesn’t go far enough

Regarding “Dems’ climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle” (Aug. 7): We seniors are finally getting some help on Medicare drugs prices, but I believe the Inflation Reduction Act compromised too much. Every other aspect of government doing business with the private sector requires negotiation or competitive bids. Is it necessary to allow Big Pharma to dictate prices? Medicaid and the Veterans Administration have negotiated for years, with no apparent financial ruin to drug companies. Even foreign countries negotiate far lower costs than Medicare.