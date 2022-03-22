Letter: Reducing Missouri's opioid addiction must be a priority

Regarding "Overdose deaths flatten in St. Louis region but still dismal" (May 8): The opioid epidemic remains a public health crisis in St. Louis and in Missouri. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the 12 months ending in September 2021, more than 2,100 Missouri residents died of a drug overdose — a 12% increase from the previous year — with about 75% being attributed to opioids.

As a pre- and post-operative nurse, I see far too often how opioid-based pain treatments can lead to addiction. Luckily, legislation is now pending in Congress to tackle this issue.

The Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act would give medical professionals greater access to reliable, safe non-opioid pain management options by updating Medicare reimbursement policies. This bill would give providers, patients and caregivers a choice when it comes to managing post-surgical pain without limiting access to opioid-based treatments when medically necessary.

Kelly Hauser • Peculiar, Mo.