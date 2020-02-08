Letter: Reform only happens when conservatives allow it

I was 28 years old during most of the year 1968. For many people, it was a time of jelling of political thought. Certainly, the Vietnam War was the center-most issue of the day, while others included civil rights, women’s rights, ecology and drugs. It’s interesting to consider the progress of these issues all these decades later.
It seems to be majority opinion now that the Vietnam War was a gigantic mistake, but a hawkish foreign policy still controls our national economy. We’ve had a black president but still need a Black Lives Matter movement. Women have made enormous strides, but the Equal Rights Amendment still hasn’t been ratified. The environment is important, but it’s taking time to switch to more ecological sources of energy.
Now we are experiencing the phased legalization of marijuana. The public being stoned is not a good idea, but throwing people in jail for marijuana has been a much worse idea. Legalization is coming about because it’s ceased to be a left-wing cause.
But the way this gradual legalization is taking place is worthy of further scrutiny. The prohibition against alcohol ended when the 18th Amendment was repealed. Marijuana has also been illegal at the federal level, but this gradual legalization of medical, then recreational marijuana, is taking place at the state level in defiance of federal law. Thus, we have the right-wing idea of decision-making taking place at the state level — “states’ rights.”
Liberal reforms come about when conservative politicians allow them to.
Fred Blumenthal • Shaw neighborhood