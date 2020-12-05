Letter: Reforming youth incarceration upholds our basic values

Kenneth Gilbert's Nov. 24 guest column, "Maturity isn't automatic at 18. But life without parole sure is," shines a light on an important yet largely ignored issue: youth incarceration in the United States. According to recent statistics, over 48,000 youth under age 18 are confined in the U.S. every day. Most are in correctional-style facilities, including adult prisons. Black children are incarcerated at a disproportionately higher rate than white children, and this disparity is growing.

Incarcerated youths are particularly susceptible to abuse and violations of their civil rights. Federal courts should be protecting their rights and keeping them safe, but such protection is blocked for many of them because of the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a law enacted by Congress in the 1990s to curb lawsuits filed by adult prisoners. Today, the act's provisions can obstruct even the most capable adult prisoners from accessing the courts. For juveniles — who are not only immature but also typically undereducated and hampered by other challenges — it operates as a barrier.