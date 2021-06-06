Letter: Reforms needed to ensure fair elections, voter participation

Columnist Lynn Schmidt did a good job explaining why partisan primaries allow the most extreme candidates to win elections (“Primaries are the primary reason why American elections are screwed up,” June 2). The current system also squashes the desires of some voters to participate. Many qualified citizens don’t register or turn out on Election Day, saying they don’t think their vote matters.

Members of the League of Women Voters support the voting reforms Schmidt suggested: ranked-choice or final-five voting. Either would provide broader voter representation than our current system.

We also supported Proposition D that St. Louis city voters approved in 2020 and successfully used this spring. A nonpartisan primary was followed by a top-two runoff in April. The city’s outdated voting machines wouldn’t work with the more popular reform of ranked-choice voting but did accommodate the approval-voting system.