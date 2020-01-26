Letter: Reforms would hurt equitable economic development

Regarding the editorial “Proposed banking changes could starve investment where it’s needed most” (Jan. 20): We, the staff at the Community Builders Network of Metro St. Louis, could not be in more agreement that the changes to the Community Reinvestment Act proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration would hurt those who need the most services from banks.
Since its passage in 1977, the Community Reinvestment Act has been a critical tool to promote investment and affordable lending across the St. Louis region, particularly in communities of color. The law would place an obligation on private financial institutions to meet the credit needs of the communities where they do business.
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition estimates that St. Louis city and county alone could lose out on as much as $382 million in annual lending. This does not even consider the impact to the communities in the Metro East like Alton, Granite City, and East St. Louis.
Additionally, both St. Louis County and St. Louis city have passed resolutions that recognize persisting discrimination in lending and ask that regulators not weaken the Community Reinvestment Act.
The proposed reforms could have lasting, negative impact on our region’s ability to promote equitable economic development. Now is not the time to ease burdens on the largest financial institutions serving our region under the pretext of reform.
Gary Newcomer • St. Louis
Community Builders Network