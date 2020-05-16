Letter: Refreshing to hear restatement of SLU’s principles
Letter: Refreshing to hear restatement of SLU’s principles

St. Louis University

The west gate of St. Louis University's main campus at West Pine Boulevard and Vandeventer Avenue looks on the clocktower to the east on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, as students commute. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “An unborn child should not be reduced to politics” (May 11): I rejoiced in reading Fr. David Meconi’s letter responding to Casey Nichols’ May 5 guest column. How refreshing that St. Louis University stands for something other than finding one’s passion in academia, as spouted by the school’s billboard at Grand Avenue and I-64.

Mission statements are a corporate phenomenon that just about every organization has accepted, very much so in higher education. St. Louis University has always been Jesuit, Catholic Christian. This was an appropriate moment for a restatement of the Catholic Studies Center and the university as to those who share these passions for life.

Roy B. Gillyon • St. Louis

