Letter: Refreshing to hear restatement of SLU’s principles

Regarding “An unborn child should not be reduced to politics” (May 11): I rejoiced in reading Fr. David Meconi’s letter responding to Casey Nichols’ May 5 guest column. How refreshing that St. Louis University stands for something other than finding one’s passion in academia, as spouted by the school’s billboard at Grand Avenue and I-64.
Mission statements are a corporate phenomenon that just about every organization has accepted, very much so in higher education. St. Louis University has always been Jesuit, Catholic Christian. This was an appropriate moment for a restatement of the Catholic Studies Center and the university as to those who share these passions for life.
Roy B. Gillyon • St. Louis
