Letter: Refusal to fund Medicaid expansion is a case of ill will

Did our state lawmakers not notice that we Missourians voted for Medicaid expansion? I don’t recall voting for a state House member to overrule my vote (“Missouri House votes against funding Medicaid expansion,” March 31).

Coupled with federal help, Missouri has enough money to fund Medicaid. A January study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation states: “Today, as the country struggles to respond to and recover from the devastating fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the case for Medicaid expansion has never been stronger. We need only look at the experience of the 36 states that have already expanded Medicaid, where federal dollars from Medicaid expansion have offset state spending and fueled economic growth.”

As a nurse, I have asked many sick patients: Were you unable to come for care sooner? Their answers usually included that they earn only $8 per hour and cannot find health insurance they can afford. Sick people can’t work. Sick people get sicker. Sick people cannot care for their families. Caring for a sick family member tears down the health of the caregiver. Sick people with mental illnesses do not have enough access to effective care in Missouri. And yes, they get sicker.