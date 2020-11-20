 Skip to main content
Letter: Refusing masks will lead to choosing who lives or dies
I predict that in the future we will be looking back on 2020 and 2021 as the “years of the mask” — a time when coronavirus deniers who refused to wear a mask, and governors who refused to mandate a mask mandate, led to hospitals making choices of who lives and who dies because they had no beds in emergency rooms.

Remember, we don’t choose. It’s the virus that decides our fates.

Tom Carpenter • Shiloh

