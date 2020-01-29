Letter: Refusing to hear evidence is disservice to Missourians

Regarding “GOP defends Trump as Bolton book adds pressure for witnesses” (Jan. 27): It is time for Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to take a principled stand and say, "Show us the witnesses." They do a disservice to all Missourians by embracing and promoting the misleading and embarrassing partisan position that President Donald Trump did not use his office to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into the Biden family. Our senators can help provide an uncontested, common set of facts for all Missourians to consider by pressing for testimony and documents from former national security adviser John Bolton, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
It is time for these additional facts to see the light of day so arguments can shift to what the Senate and nation should have been debating this whole time: Was President Trump’s behavior appropriate or not, and do his actions warrant impeachment, censure or acquittal? Without that debate, this president learns nothing.
Mike Claypool • Webster Groves