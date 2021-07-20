Letter: Refusing to obey illegal order smarter than resigning

Regarding "Trump opines on coup while rejecting fears about his actions" (July 15): Gen. Mark Milley got it right. We learned recently that he would not carry out an order from then-President Donald Trump that was characterized as a coup d'état.

The Uniform Code of Military Justice requires that all military personnel obey lawful orders. Article 92 of the code provides, “A general order or regulation is lawful unless it is contrary to the Constitution [or] the laws of the United States.” Right-thinking Americans recognize that a Trump coup order would be so patently or manifestly illegal that there would be a clear duty to disobey.

But here is where I see things differently. It seems to me that Milley's solution to resign was the wrong remedy. Instead, he should have been prepared to refuse to obey the order and continue in his post. Too often, the response to Trump’s shameful behavior has been resignation by good people. But that does not work for rogues like the former president. He is so extreme that he might have appointed a successor to Milley who was willing to carry out the coup.