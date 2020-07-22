Letter: Refusing to wear a mask is like playing Russian roulette

Scientists have determined that there are people who are infected with COVID-19 but may not know it ─ that is, they may not have symptoms. Such people are called carriers and are as capable of spreading the virus as a person in the hospital.
As an example of the effect a carrier can have on others, consider that it is estimated that some 20 million Native Americans died from smallpox in the years after 1492. Carried to America by just a few conquistadors and their slaves, it was deadly to people who had never been exposed to it. However, scientists have found that if the carriers of COVID-19 were to wear face masks their ability to spread the virus would be greatly reduced.
Unfortunately, there are some people who believe that they have the right to refuse to wear a mask. And Gov. Mike Parson is refusing to issue an order to make them mandatory. In my opinion, the irresponsibility of certain individuals is being compounded by the governor’s negligent disregard.
What people who refuse to wear a mask need to understand is that masks are for the protection of others. They do not have the freedom to be irresponsible; their freedom ends when it could harm others. Those who refuse to wear a mask might as well be playing Russian roulette with their friends, family and neighbors.
Robert Wanager • Hillsboro
