Letter: Regardless of color, all of us deserve police protection

Latasha Johnson has been much on my mind since Tony Messenger’s Sept. 18 column, “Bullets flying in public housing complex south of downtown. What can be done?” Messenger wrote about Johnson, a young Black woman who lives at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex south of downtown St. Louis. A bullet recently shattered her kitchen window. Terrified, Johnson phoned 911. She was put on hold. She called again and again and got no response.
I am a Caucasian and live in Clayton. I would not have been put on hold. Police would have been here in minutes.
Johnson works a low-wage job in Clayton to support her daughter, Gabrielle, who has cystic fibrosis. I cannot forget their sweet faces and warm smiles from the photograph accompanying the column.
First, the obvious: Johnson is Black, apparently judged unworthy of police protection. Young mothers born poor come in all colors, including mine. All deserve police protection. They also deserve what Johnson needs: safe housing, good schools for her child, better public transportation, health care, and accountability from government. Even closer to home, at the time of Messenger’s column, no one from Clinton-Peabody had checked on them. Nor had the broken window been repaired.
This young woman and many others deserve economic justice. Johnson’s life would improve if she could earn $15 an hour. People of all hues who are born poor deserve the hope of building better lives for their children.
Latasha Johnson. Say her name. Think of her when you vote.
Susan Waugh • Clayton
