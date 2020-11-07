Letter: Regardless of election outcome, the majority thinks fairly

I said to my daughters on Election Day, if President Donald Trump wins, we must accept it. But if he does, this is it what it tells me about my country: It tells me the majority is OK with migrant children being put in cages and separated from their parents. The majority is OK with the rich getting huge tax breaks and making a lot of money in the stock market as long as their own 401K does well. And the majority is fine with polluting the atmosphere as long as it doesn’t affect where they live.

It also tells me the majority is OK with police using excessive force on minorities if it keeps minorities out of their neighborhood. They accept the president making up “alternative facts,” and the news media being maligned for telling the truth. People are OK with Americans going into bankruptcy when they are hospitalized and for people thinking religion and government are the same.