Letter: Regardless of origin, all Americans deserve respect

Regarding the letter “News media shouldn’t serve to divide country on race” (July 6): It should have said many Americans are descendants of poor immigrants. Many were brought here as slaves long before, and they worked hard too. Some came here in the last decade fleeing war and genocide. Once an American, however, we all should have the same rights that were given to some when our country began.
One can’t prop up a narrative by using misapplied facts about the past. What matters now is whether we treat our fellow citizens with the same respect and opportunity. The media can be biased to be sure, as can history books, but painting the whole history of media as slanted to legitimize current biases magnifies the problem. One did not have to have owned slaves to perpetuate what was wrong with that system.
L. Gonsalves • Oakville