President Donald Trump is likely going to be impeached in the House. I have kept a close eye on the media commentary of Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, as well as their social media accounts going on about “do-nothing Democrats,” and I am appalled that they are pandering to their own party. They’ve done a great job repeating GOP talking points but seem to forget that they represent all of us.
They have the facts. They’ve been briefed. At the very least, they’ve seen testimony on TV from career diplomats, intelligence agency veterans and scholars.
The House has sent 400 bills to the Senate, where they sit. All the Senate is doing is confirming right-wing judges. I’d say it’s more like “do-nothing Senate Republicans” at this point.
We know Russia meddled in our 2016 elections and is still actively doing the same for 2020. It also appears that Trump tried to get Ukraine to help his reelection bid in a quid pro quo for aid. People died during that aid’s holdup.
This isn’t about a whistleblower, or about Joe Biden and his son. It’s about our senators upholding their oath to the Constitution and their constituents. It’s about doing the right thing, regardless of party loyalty.
Christine Hyman • St. Charles